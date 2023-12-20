North Alabama Lions to face Indiana Hoosiers on the road

North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Division…

North Alabama Lions (6-6) at Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Indiana and North Alabama face off.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-1 at home. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 1-5 in road games. North Alabama has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

Indiana’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

KJ Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

