North Alabama hosts Morehead State after Thelwell’s 25-point game

Morehead State Eagles (6-3) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State plays the North Alabama Lions after Drew Thelwell scored 25 points in Morehead State’s 87-80 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. North Alabama is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Morehead State scores 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

North Alabama averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Lions. Detalian Brown is averaging 9.6 points for North Alabama.

Riley Minix is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Thelwell is averaging 11.8 points for Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.