Norfolk State visits Hardy and UTEP

Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at UTEP Miners (6-5)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -6; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Tae Hardy scored 22 points in UTEP’s 88-82 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Miners have gone 5-1 at home. UTEP ranks second in the CUSA with 16.3 assists per game led by Zid Powell averaging 3.4.

The Spartans are 2-3 in road games. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 2.2.

UTEP makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Norfolk State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kalu is averaging 5.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Miners. Hardy is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

