Norfolk State visits Dubar and Hofstra

Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) at Hofstra Pride (6-4)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Norfolk State Spartans after Darlinstone Dubar scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 89-68 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Pride have gone 2-1 in home games. Hofstra averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Jaquan Carlos with 7.0.

The Spartans are 2-2 in road games. Norfolk State has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hofstra averages 79.2 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.5 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is shooting 44.3% and averaging 23.0 points for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 18.3 points for Hofstra.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 20 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

