Norfolk State squares off against South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (8-6) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-6) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (8-6)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Norfolk State Spartans meet at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Spartans have an 8-6 record in non-conference play. Norfolk State is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jackrabbits have a 6-6 record in non-conference play. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit League scoring 75.5 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Norfolk State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 18.4 points, four assists and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.