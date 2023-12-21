No. 9 Kentucky visits Huntley-Hatfield and Louisville

Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5;…

Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) at Louisville Cardinals (5-6, 0-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats after Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 20 points in Louisville’s 85-63 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cardinals have gone 5-2 at home. Louisville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 8-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kentucky is the best team in the SEC scoring 17.5 fast break points per game.

Louisville scores 74.5 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 73.5 Kentucky allows. Kentucky averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Louisville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Antonio Reeves is averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

