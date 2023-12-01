No. 9 Baylor hosts Northwestern State following Love’s 23-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at Baylor Bears (7-0) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor takes…

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at Baylor Bears (7-0)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor takes on the Northwestern State Demons after Langston Love scored 23 points in Baylor’s 108-70 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Bears have gone 4-0 in home games. Baylor scores 93.0 points while outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Demons are 0-3 in road games. Northwestern State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Baylor averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Rayj Dennis is shooting 56.0% and averaging 13.9 points for Baylor.

Ryan Forrest is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Demons. Cliff Davis is averaging 15.3 points for Northwestern State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.