No. 8 Kentucky plays Illinois State following Reeves’ 30-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (8-4, 2-0 MVC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -19.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Antonio Reeves scored 30 points in Kentucky’s 95-76 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 39.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre Mitchell averaging 7.1.

The Redbirds are 1-1 on the road. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

Kentucky averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Dalton Banks averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Darius Burford is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 91.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

