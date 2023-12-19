No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners play the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners meet at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by John Hugley averaging 3.9.

The Tar Heels have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.0.

Oklahoma averages 84.4 points, 9.4 more per game than the 75.0 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0% for Oklahoma.

RJ Davis is averaging 21.6 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 15.2 points for North Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

