CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners…

No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners play the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners meet at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners have a 10-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma is fourth in the Big 12 with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by John Hugley averaging 3.9.

The Tar Heels have a 6-3 record in non-conference play. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.0.

Oklahoma averages 84.4 points, 9.4 more per game than the 75.0 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.0% for Oklahoma.

RJ Davis is averaging 21.6 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 15.2 points for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up