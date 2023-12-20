No. 7 Oklahoma plays No. 11 North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-0)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners square off against the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sooners are 10-0 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is second in the Big 12 with 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Otega Oweh averaging 9.4.

The Tar Heels are 6-3 in non-conference play. North Carolina is ninth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.0.

Oklahoma’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina scores 23.6 more points per game (84.9) than Oklahoma allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is shooting 66.7% and averaging 14.9 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.3 points for Oklahoma.

RJ Davis is averaging 21.6 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.