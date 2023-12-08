No. 7 Gonzaga takes on Washington, aims for 4th straight road win

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at Washington Huskies (5-3) Seattle; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hits the road…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at Washington Huskies (5-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hits the road against Washington aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Huskies are 4-1 on their home court. Washington ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 36.0 rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. paces the Huskies with 7.9 boards.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Gonzaga ranks sixth in college basketball with 41.5 rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 8.1.

Washington makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Gonzaga averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 20.3 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Washington.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13 points. Watson is averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for Gonzaga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.