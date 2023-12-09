No. 7 Gonzaga plays Washington, looks for 4th straight road win

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at Washington Huskies (5-3) Seattle; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 158…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1) at Washington Huskies (5-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Gonzaga hits the road against Washington looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Huskies have gone 4-1 at home. Washington has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Gonzaga is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 20.3 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 45.2% for Washington.

Nolan Hickman averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Anton Watson is averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for Gonzaga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.