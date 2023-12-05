No. 7 Gonzaga hosts UAPB following Milton’s 24-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1) Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34;…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-1)

Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on the No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Kylen Milton scored 24 points in UAPB’s 107-86 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 3.7.

The Golden Lions are 1-4 on the road. UAPB ranks fifth in the SWAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe French averaging 3.7.

Gonzaga averages 83.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 85.6 UAPB allows. UAPB scores 20.9 more points per game (87.2) than Gonzaga gives up (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is shooting 62.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulldogs. Dusty Stromer is averaging 7.0 points for Gonzaga.

Milton is averaging 21.2 points for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

