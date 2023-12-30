No. 7 Florida Atlantic takes on FGCU after Davis’ 35-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -15.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida Atlantic plays the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Johnell Davis scored 35 points in Florida Atlantic’s 96-95 overtime win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. FGCU is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls play their first true road game after going 10-2 with a 6-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 84.5 points per game and is shooting 50.8%.

FGCU’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 44.4% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Kellman is shooting 70.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

