No. 7 Duke visits Georgia Tech following Filipowski’s 26-point game

Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Duke takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kyle Filipowski scored 26 points in Duke’s 80-75 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils are 0-1 on the road. Duke is fourth in the ACC scoring 82.7 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Georgia Tech is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Duke allows to opponents. Duke has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 35.6% and averaging 19.4 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Georgia Tech.

Filipowski is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 13.0 points for Duke.

