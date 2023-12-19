No. 6 Marquette visits Providence after Ighodaro’s 21-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) at Providence Friars (9-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles…

Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2) at Providence Friars (9-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Marquette visits the Providence Friars after Oso Ighodaro scored 21 points in Marquette’s 84-79 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Friars are 8-0 on their home court. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Carter averaging 6.8.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-1 away from home. Marquette averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Providence averages 74.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 67.2 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Providence gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Friars. Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Ighodaro is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.