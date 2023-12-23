McCullar scores 34 as No. 2 Kansas gets past Yale after trailing at halftime

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, taking over during a second-half run that gave…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, taking over during a second-half run that gave Kansas the lead, and the No. 2 Jayhawks eventually pulled away from Yale for a 75-60 victory Friday night.

Nicolas Timberlake came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 13 points for the Jayhawks (11-1), who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and by a point at the break.

Yale (7-6) shut down Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, kept the Jayhawks from getting into transition and held its own on the glass. It also got 13 points apiece from guards August Mahoney and Bez Mbeng, who kept the Bulldogs in the game.

NO. 6 MARQUETTE 81, GEORGETOWN 51

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Joplin scored 20 points and Marquette beat cold-shooting Georgetown, bouncing back from a loss in its Big East opener.

Marquette (10-3, 1-1) won its 18th straight home game, returning to form three nights after a 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles have won 19 consecutive Big East home contests.

Tyler Kolek had 13 points, 10 assists and five rebounds for Marquette. Oso Ighodaro also scored 13 points.

Jayden Epps scored 14 points and Dontrez Styles had 12 for Georgetown (7-6, 0-2). The Hoyas committed 19 turnovers and shot 32.8% (20 of 61) overall, including a 5-for-25 performance from 3-point range.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 107, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 48

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 26 points and made five of Baylor’s 19 3-pointers as the Bears beat Mississippi Valley State in their final game in the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (10-2) scored the first 20 points after tipping off for the last time in the campus arena they have called home since 1988. The 2021 national champions finished with a 401-169 record there. Baylor’s next game will be in the $212 million Foster Pavilion, on Jan. 2 against Cornell.

Langston Love and Jayden Nunn each added 15 points for the Bears, who shot 67.2% overall (41 of 61) from the field and 63.3% on 3s (19 of 30).

Reginald Reynolds scored 14 points for Mississippi Valley State (0-12).

NO. 13 ILLINOIS 97, MISSOURI 73

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. had 30 points and 11 rebounds, Quincy Guerrier scored a career-best 28 points and Illinois beat Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights rivalry game.

Coleman Hawkins scored 15 points for the Illini (9-2), who reclaimed the trophy they lost to the Tigers in lopsided fashion last year.

Sean East II had 15 of his 18 points in the second half to lead the Tigers (7-5), who lost their third straight. Missouri missed 16 of its first 17 tries from 3-point range and trailed 49-24 at halftime.

NO. 16 COLORADO STATE 76, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 19 points to break the career scoring record for Colorado State, which beat Loyola Marymount to remain perfect away from home.

Nique Clifford led Colorado State with 23 points, going 9 of 10 from the floor. Patrick Cartier added 14 points for the Rams (11-1), who improved to 5-0 in away and neutral-site games.

Stevens broke the record previously held by Pat Durham (1985-89) and now has 1,986 points in five seasons with the Rams.

Will Johnston scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half for Loyola Marymount (7-6).

NO. 17 BYU 101, BELLARMINE 59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Noah Waterman scored 15 points, Spencer Johnson and Trevin Knell had 14 apiece and BYU routed Bellarmine.

BYU shot 58% from the field in its third straight victory. Six players scored in double figures for the Cougars (11-1), who had 30 assists on 40 baskets.

Johnson had eight rebounds and seven assists. He also made three of the Cougars’ 16 3-pointers.

Garrett Tipton led Bellarmine (4-10) with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

NO. 18 CLEMSON 109, QUEENS 79

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 27 points and Clemson bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating Queens.

Hall, a junior, had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the first half for the Tigers (10-1), who lost last week at No. 23 Memphis. RJ Godfrey had a career-best 19 points and Joe Girard III also scored 19 for Clemson.

BJ McLaurin and AJ McKee had 18 points apiece to lead Queens (6-8).

NO. 19 TEXAS 71, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 55

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and matched a career best with 13 rebounds, and Texas beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Mitchell grabbed 10 rebounds in the second half of his fifth double-double this season.

Max Abmas scored 17 points for Texas (9-2), which shot 48% from the field.

Dian Wright-Forde led the Islanders (6-6) with 10 points.

NO. 20 JAMES MADISON 89, MORGAN STATE 75

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 29 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and James Madison beat Morgan State to enter conference play undefeated.

The Dukes (12-0) are one of three Division I men’s teams that have yet to lose, along with No. 3 Houston and No. 25 Mississippi.

Morgan State (4-10) took a brief lead at 58-56 in the second half on a three-point play by Will Thomas, who finished with 20 points. But James Madison proved to be too good offensively.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 80, CHICAGO STATE 53

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — AJ Storr scored a career-high 29 points and Wisconsin beat Chicago State.

The Badgers’ starting point guard, Chucky Hepburn, suffered a lower-body injury with 18:08 remaining in the game and did not return. Hepburn crumpled to the floor on a breakaway and had to be helped from the court by teammates.

Storr, a sophomore transfer from St. John’s, hit 11 of 18 shots, including 3 of 5 beyond the arc. His previous career high was 23 points last season for the Red Storm. Steven Crowl added 13 points and Tyler Wahl had 11 for the Badgers (8-3).

Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 10 points on 4-of-22 shooting for Chicago State (7-10), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.

