No. 5 UConn puts home win streak on the line against St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn hosts St. John’s looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Huskies are 6-0 in home games. UConn scores 84.2 points while outscoring opponents by 20.0 points per game.

The Red Storm are 1-0 in Big East play. St. John’s is fourth in the Big East scoring 80.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

UConn scores 84.2 points, 15.1 more per game than the 69.1 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The Huskies and Red Storm meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.3 points for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Jordan Dingle is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 11.2 points. Joel Soriano is shooting 64.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

