No. 5 UConn Huskies square off against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -5.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 UConn Huskies face the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels in New York City, New York.

The Huskies are 7-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 6-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tar Heels have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC with 14.1 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 4.0.

UConn’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina scores 24.7 more points per game (86.3) than UConn gives up (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers for UConn.

RJ Davis is averaging 20.4 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.