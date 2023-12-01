No. 4 UConn visits Dickinson and No. 5 Kansas

UConn Huskies (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -2.5; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points in Kansas’ 71-63 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Jayhawks are 3-0 in home games. Kansas is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. UConn has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas averages 81.3 points, 20.7 more per game than the 60.6 UConn allows. UConn averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Dickinson is shooting 67.0% and averaging 21.7 points for Kansas.

Cam Spencer is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals for UConn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.