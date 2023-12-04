North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 1-0 ACC) vs. UConn Huskies (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 UConn Huskies take on the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels in New York City, New York.

The Huskies are 7-1 in non-conference play. UConn is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

The Tar Heels have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. North Carolina scores 86.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

UConn’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 24.7 more points per game (86.3) than UConn gives up (61.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.8% for UConn.

RJ Davis is averaging 20.4 points for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points for North Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.