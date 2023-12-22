No. 4 Arizona Wildcats and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (9-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Florida…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (9-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls and the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wildcats are 9-1 in non-conference play. Arizona has a 7-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Owls are 9-2 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the AAC, paced by Jalen Gaffney with 3.7.

Arizona’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic scores 15.8 more points per game (83.5) than Arizona gives up to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 12.0 points for Arizona.

Gaffney is averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

___

