No. 4 Arizona squares off against Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) vs. Arizona Wildcats (8-1)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats play at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arizona has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crimson Tide have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Alabama is 18th in college basketball averaging 10.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.1% from deep. Mark Sears leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 48.1% from 3-point range.

Arizona makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Alabama averages 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than Arizona gives up (67.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Arizona.

Sears is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.2 points for Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

