No. 4 Arizona plays No. 14 Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (9-1) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) vs. Arizona Wildcats (9-1)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats play the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wildcats have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 4.7.

The Owls are 9-2 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 50.8% clip from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylan Boswell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Caleb Love is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.5 points for Arizona.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.1 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

