No. 4 Arizona faces Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) vs. Arizona Wildcats (8-1)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Wildcats have an 8-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Arizona is the Pac-12 leader with 43.9 rebounds per game led by Keshad Johnson averaging 7.0.

The Crimson Tide are 6-4 in non-conference play. Alabama is third in college basketball scoring 92.1 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

Arizona’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 13.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.8% for Arizona.

Mark Sears is shooting 56.0% and averaging 21.2 points for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.2 points for Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.