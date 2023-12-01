No. 3 Stanford routs San Diego State 85-44

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes for No.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots in 25 minutes for No. 3 Stanford, which routed San Diego State 85-44 on Friday and moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer one victory closer to history.

VanDerveer is already the winningest women’s coach in history and her 1,194th career victory moved her within nine wins of breaking Mike Krzyzewski’s all-time record of 1,202.

Brink, a senior forward, had her fifth double-double of the season and 37th of her career. She was subbed out during a timeout with 2:51 to go in the third quarter with the Cardinal up by 36 points and watched the rest of the game from the bench, with a towel around her neck.

Stanford (8-0) dominated from the opening tip and raced to leads of 13-0 and 18-2. Brink hit a 3-pointer and two inside shots during that run, while Elena Bosgana opened the game with consecutive inside shots.

San Diego State didn’t get its first points until Adryana Quezada made an inside shot with 3:49 to go in the first quarter to make it 13-2.

Quezada scored 12 and Kim Villalobos 10 for SDSU (4-4).

No. 14 KANSAS STATE 79, JACKSON STATE 37

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn scored 13 points and Kansas State used a fast start and balanced scoring to post a win over Jackson State.

The Wildcats rebounded from a 77-70 loss to No. 5 Iowa at the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament.

Jaelyn Glenn opened the scoring for Kansas State with a 3-pointer barely a minute into the game and her twin sister, Brylee Glenn, hit a jumper a half-minute later. Gisela Sanches’ jumper with 5:49 left in the first quarter gave the Wildcats a double-digit lead, 13-2. Jaelyn Glenn’s second trey with 3:28 left made it a 16-4 lead that reached 23-10 to start the second quarter.

Kansas State broke the game open coming out of intermission, outscoring the Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter.

Angel Jackson, a 6-foot-6 guard, hit 5 of 11 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and blocked three shots, leading the Tigers (5-2) with 12 points.

