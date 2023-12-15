No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers play the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3…

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers face the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are 8-0 in non-conference play. Purdue is second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 42.0 rebounds. Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers with 10.8 boards.

The Wildcats are 8-0 in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 21.6 assists. Kylan Boswell paces the Wildcats with 4.8.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Arizona averages 24.9 more points per game (94.0) than Purdue gives up to opponents (69.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Purdue.

Caleb Love is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Keshad Johnson is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.