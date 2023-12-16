No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats play in Indianapolis, Indiana

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5;…

Arizona Wildcats (8-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers are 8-0 in non-conference play. Purdue has an 8-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats have an 8-0 record in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 21.6 assists. Kylan Boswell leads the Wildcats with 4.8.

Purdue makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Arizona averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Edey is scoring 24.8 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Purdue.

Boswell is shooting 52.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points and 4.8 assists. Caleb Love is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for Arizona.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.