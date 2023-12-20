No. 3 NC State blows out Old Dominion 87-50 for another 12-0 start

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 3 North…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Madison Hayes scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures and No. 3 North Carolina State ran away from Old Dominion 87-50 on Wednesday night.

Aziaha James, from nearby Virginia Beach, added 16 points and Zoe Brooks had 11 assists as the Wolfpack (12-0) capped the fifth unbeaten nonconference schedule in its history and its third 12-0 start in the past 11 seasons under coach Wes Moore.

Brenda Fontana led Old Dominion (8-2) with 12 points and Nnenna Orji had 10, but the Lady Monarchs lost their second straight. It was also Old Dominion’s first home loss in nonconference action in 13 games dating to last season.

NO. 5 TEXAS 105, UT RIO GRAND VALLEY 51

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 12 points and became the fastest Texas player to reach 500 assists and the Longhorns cruised to a win over UT Rio Grand Valley.

All 12 Longhorns scored, seven of them in double figures and three joined Harmon with 12 points.

Shaylee Gonzales, Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gasta also had 12 points. Harmon had eight assists, giving the junior 501 in 79 games. Moore had nine rebounds.

Iyana Dorsey had 19 points for the Vaqueros (0-10), Charlotte O’Keefe had 11 and Kade Jackerott 10. UTRGV shot 29% (14 of 48), going 6 of 24 behind the arc.

NO. 7 LSU 80, COPPIN STATE 48

BALTIMORE (AP) — Angel Reese scored 26 points in a victorious return to her hometown, and LSU beat Coppin State.

Reese, who was a high school star in Baltimore at St. Frances Academy, played two seasons at Maryland before transferring to LSU and winning a national title last season. She dominated the early going as the Tigers (12-1) took control and never really relinquished it.

At 6-foot-3, Reese was at least 2 inches taller than every player on Coppin State’s roster. She finished with six rebounds and five steals in addition to her game-high scoring total. Flau’jae Johnson added 18 points for the Tigers.

Tiffany Hammond scored 21 points for Coppin State (3-10), making seven 3-pointers.

NO. 9 STANFORD 92, UC DAVIS 52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hannah Jump became Stanford’s career 3-point leader when she hit from deep in the first quarter, and Kiki Iriafen had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Stanford powered past Northern California neighbor UC Davis.

Cameron Brink added 21 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots as the Cardinal (10-1) moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer seven victories from becoming the winningest college coach ever. Elena Bosgana added 14 points and six rebounds as Stanford finished with six players scoring in double figures.

Evanne Turner scored 17 points to lead the cold-shooting Aggies (4-6) and Tova Sabel, averaging 13.2 points come into the game, finished with 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting with three 3s.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 61, PROVIDENCE 36

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bella Fontleroy scored 14 points, Sarah Andrews added 12 points and Baylor routed Providence in the West Palm Beach Classic.

The game was hampered by 40 fouls and 41 turnovers — with 27 miscues by the Friars. Baylor shot just 39% from the field and Providence didn’t make its 10th field goal until the 5:56 mark of the fourth quarter.

Dre’Una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Yaya Felder added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Baylor (10-0).

Olivia Olsen had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season for Providence (6-6), which played Baylor for the first time in program history.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 84, SOUTHERN 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued her red-hot shooting pace and scored 20 points to lead Kansas State over Southern.

Lee made 8 of 10 shots, including 1 for 1 from 3-point distance, and made all three of her free throws. She has made 46 of 59 shots (78%) over the past four games and has scored 108 points in that stretch.

Serena Sundell had 11 points with seven assists and five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-1). Taryn Sides had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The Wildcats shot 56.7% and scored 40 points in the paint.

Aniya Gourdine scored 12 points and Genovea Johnson added 10 for the Jaguars (1-9).

NO. 17 UCONN 111, TORONTO METROPOLITAN 34

TORONTO (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in her homecoming, leading UConn over Toronto Metropolitan.

Behind Edwards, who was two shy of her career high while shooting 9 of 13 from the field plus 8 of 9 at the foul line, the Huskies (10-3) were never challenged.

Freshman KK Arnold scored a season-high 21 points for UConn. Ashlynn Shade had 20, Qadence Samuels set a season best with 18, and Paige Bueckers scored 11.

Catrina Garvey scored 10 for Toronto Metropolitan.

NO. 19 LOUISVILLE 59, NO. 23 WASHINGTON 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Olivia Cochran scored 14 points, Nyla Harris added 11 and Louisville stayed undefeated at home with a win over Washington.

Louisville closed the first half on a 6-0 run, with the last four by Sydney Taylor, and opened the second half by scoring five straight points for the first double-digit lead of the game at 36-26.

Kiki Jefferson, averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game, and Taylor each added eight points for Louisville (11-2), which picked up its second ranked win of the season.

Lauren Schwartz scored 13 points and Dalayah Daniels had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (11-1). Sayvia Sellers also scored 12 points and Elle Ladine, averaging 12.4 points, added seven.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 81, ARIZONA 69

PHOENIX (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 21 of her 27 points in the first half, Brynna Maxwell scored 14 of her 17 in a dominant third quarter and Gonzaga defeated Arizona in the Jerry Colangelo Classic.

The Bulldogs were 12 of 16 in the third quarter and were shooting 68% (28 of 41) entering the final 10 minutes.

Kayleigh Truong added 17 points for Gonzaga (12-2) on 6-of-7 shooting with four 3-pointers. Her twin sister Kaylynne had six assists. Eliza Hollingsworth had 11 rebounds for the Zags.

Kailyn Gilbert had 20 points and four steals to lead Arizona (8-4). Sali Kourouma added 17 points and Helena Pueyo had 12 with seven rebounds.

NO. 21 FLORIDA STATE 110, ALABAMA STATE 45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson’s 23 points led six players in double figures and Florida State coasted to a win over Alabama State.

The 110 points tied for the third most in Florida State history, behind the 114 in 1991 and 113 in 2022. The 65-point win was the sixth largest and biggest since winning by 66 in 2009. And the 14 3-pointers were one shy of a school record.

Alexis Tucker and Sara Bejedi both had 15 points for the Seminoles (9-3), Makayla Timpson had 14 with eight rebounds and O’Mariah Gordon scored 10, putting all five starters in double figures. Brianna Turnage had 11 on the bench, going 4 for 4 with three 3s.

Cordasia Harris led the Hornets (0-10) with eight points. Alabama State shot 25%.

NO. 25 TCU 96, OMAHA 56

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Madison Conner added 19 points and TCU beat Omaha for its record 12th-straight win.

TCU (12-0), which has won 13 of its last 14 games dating to the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, is off to its best start in program history.

Prince, a 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Oregon, has seven double-doubles and five games with at least 20 points this season. Aaliyah Roberson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaden Owens also scored 14 points with 10 assists.

Cora Olson, the only Omaha (4-7) player to score in double figures, had 12 points. The 5-8 freshman, who scored 11 points in the first seven games combined, is averaging 11.5 points in the four games since.

