No. 3 Houston takes on Pennsylvania, looks for 13th straight victory

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) at Houston Cougars (12-0)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston will try to keep its 12-game win streak intact when the Cougars take on Pennsylvania.

The Cougars are 7-0 in home games. Houston is second in college basketball with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J’wan Roberts averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Quakers are 1-2 on the road. Pennsylvania is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Houston’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points above the 34.8% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.5 points, six assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Clark Slajchert is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

