No. 3 Houston hosts Love and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (6-5) at Houston Cougars (11-0)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Brandon Love scored 21 points in Texas State’s 110-68 victory over the LeTourneau Yellow Jackets.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Houston ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 41.5 rebounds. J’wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 7.6 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 3-3 away from home. Texas State ranks third in the Sun Belt scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Love averaging 9.5.

Houston averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Texas State allows. Texas State scores 21.8 more points per game (73.0) than Houston allows to opponents (51.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.7 points. Emanuel Sharp is shooting 38.8% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Houston.

Josh O’Garro is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bobcats. Dylan Dawson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.