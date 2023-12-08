No. 3 Houston hosts Jackson State after Evans’ 32-point game

Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Houston Cougars (9-0) Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the…

Jackson State Tigers (2-6) at Houston Cougars (9-0)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Ken Evans scored 32 points in Jackson State’s 75-71 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Cougars have gone 5-0 at home. Houston leads college basketball in team defense, allowing 49.1 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

The Tigers are 2-6 on the road. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Zeke Cook averaging 6.1.

Houston’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 11.1 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State scores 19.8 more points per game (68.9) than Houston gives up to opponents (49.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.0% for Houston.

Evans is averaging 20.6 points for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 10.1 points for Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

