No. 25 San Diego State visits Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon

San Diego State Aztecs (7-1) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 76-69 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Antelopes are 4-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is seventh in the WAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant-Foster averaging 5.1.

The Aztecs are 1-1 in road games. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC with 15.8 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.8.

Grand Canyon’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.6% for Grand Canyon.

Reese Waters averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 22.6 points and 10.4 rebounds for San Diego State.

