No. 25 San Diego State hosts Hohn and UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-2)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits the No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs after Justin Hohn scored 21 points in UC Irvine’s 79-69 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs have gone 3-0 at home. San Diego State averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Anteaters are 1-3 in road games. UC Irvine ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dean Keeler averaging 1.8.

San Diego State averages 77.6 points, 10.8 more per game than the 66.8 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine scores 9.5 more points per game (78.1) than San Diego State gives up to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% for San Diego State.

Hohn is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 11.1 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

