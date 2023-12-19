No. 25 Ole Miss faces Troy after Brakefield’s 27-point game

Troy Trojans (5-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under…

Troy Trojans (5-5) at Ole Miss Rebels (10-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss plays the Troy Trojans after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 27 points in Ole Miss’ 88-78 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Rebels have gone 7-0 at home. Ole Miss is fifth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Trojans are 0-4 on the road. Troy has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Troy gives up. Troy scores 18.0 more points per game (85.8) than Ole Miss gives up to opponents (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Murrell is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals. Allen Flanigan is shooting 43.9% and averaging 17.4 points for Ole Miss.

Christyon Eugene is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 11.0 points for Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.