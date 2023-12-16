No. 25 Northwestern visits DePaul following Oden’s 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) Chicago; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats after Jeremiah Oden scored 22 points in DePaul’s 75-68 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Demons are 2-4 on their home court. DePaul has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Northwestern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

DePaul’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 75.6 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.6 DePaul gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Oden is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.1 points for DePaul.

Boo Buie is averaging 18.9 points and five assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.0 points for Northwestern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

