No. 24 Ole Miss hosts Bryant following Murrell’s 26-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 89-72 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Rebels have gone 8-0 in home games. Ole Miss scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in road games. Bryant is eighth in the America East with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 1.7.

Ole Miss scores 75.9 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 75.4 Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Flanigan is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Sherif Kenney averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Timberlake is shooting 63.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

