No. 24 Ole Miss faces Bryant following Murrell’s 26-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-6) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -12.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Ole Miss hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Matthew Murrell scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 89-72 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Rebels are 8-0 on their home court. Ole Miss averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 on the road. Bryant leads the America East scoring 79.6 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Ole Miss’ average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murrell is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.