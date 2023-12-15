No. 24 Northwestern visits DePaul after Oden’s 22-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) Chicago; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-7)

Chicago; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats after Jeremiah Oden scored 22 points in DePaul’s 75-68 win over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-4 at home. DePaul allows 78.6 points and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Northwestern averages 8.0 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

DePaul averages 71.0 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 66.9 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 75.6 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.6 DePaul gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chico Carter Jr. is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.3 points and 4.8 assists. Oden is shooting 46.3% and averaging 13.1 points for DePaul.

Boo Buie is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds for Northwestern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.