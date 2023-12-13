No. 24 Northwestern takes on Chicago State following Martinelli’s 22-point game

Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Chicago State Cougars (3-9) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -24.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Northwestern hosts the Chicago State Cougars after Nick Martinelli scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 91-59 victory against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Wildcats are 6-0 in home games. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Cougars are 1-3 in road games. Chicago State gives up 71.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Northwestern scores 75.9 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 71.8 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 65.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 65.9 Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boo Buie is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 11.8 points for Northwestern.

Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Wesley Cardet Jr. is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.