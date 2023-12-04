No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini and the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls meet in New York City, New York

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini play the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 in non-conference play. Illinois leads college basketball with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 6.1.

The Owls are 7-1 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic is 7-0 against opponents over .500.

Illinois averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic scores 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than Illinois gives up (58.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Luke Goode is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Illinois.

Alijah Martin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for Florida Atlantic.

