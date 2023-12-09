No. 24 Clemson Tigers and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in Toronto, Ontario

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) Toronto; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under…

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-0, 1-0 ACC)

Toronto; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 24 Clemson Tigers square off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario.

The Tigers are 7-0 in non-conference play. Clemson has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-0 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU scores 91.7 points while outscoring opponents by 25.6 points per game.

Clemson averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game TCU gives up. TCU averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is shooting 55.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

JaKobe Coles averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 55.0% from beyond the arc. Emanuel Miller is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for TCU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.