No. 24 Clemson hosts South Carolina after Johnson’s 24-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at Clemson Tigers (7-0, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the No. 24 Clemson Tigers after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 24 points in South Carolina’s 89-67 win against the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Clemson is ninth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

The Gamecocks play their first true road game after going 7-0 to begin the season. South Carolina averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Clemson makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). South Carolina averages 8.0 more points per game (76.7) than Clemson gives up (68.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is scoring 21.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 14.7 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for Clemson.

Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Gamecocks. B.J. Mack is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for South Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

