No. 23 Wisconsin visits No. 1 Arizona following Storr’s 22-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin visits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats after AJ Storr scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 70-57 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Arizona is the top team in the Pac-12 averaging 47.7 points in the paint. Oumar Ballo leads the Wildcats with 10.0.

The Badgers have gone 1-1 away from home. Wisconsin is 6-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arizona averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin scores 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than Arizona allows to opponents (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is shooting 39.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 12.7 points for Arizona.

Storr is averaging 14.2 points for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.2 points for Wisconsin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

