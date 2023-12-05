No. 23 Wisconsin takes on Michigan State following Klesmit’s 21-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) at Michigan State Spartans (4-3) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5;…

Wisconsin Badgers (6-2) at Michigan State Spartans (4-3)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin faces the Michigan State Spartans after Max Klesmit scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 75-64 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 in home games. Michigan State averages 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wisconsin is fifth in the Big Ten allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Michigan State scores 74.9 points, 11.0 more per game than the 63.9 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Badgers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 20.5 points. Jaden is shooting 40.5% and averaging 10.7 points for Michigan State.

AJ Storr is averaging 13.3 points for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 11.5 points for Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.