No. 23 Memphis hosts Vanderbilt following Jones’ 26-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at Memphis Tigers (9-2) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Memphis takes on…

Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at Memphis Tigers (9-2)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Memphis takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores after David Jones scored 26 points in Memphis’ 77-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Memphis is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Commodores play their first true road game after going 4-7 to begin the season. Vanderbilt allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Memphis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Memphis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 20.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 13.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Evan Taylor averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Ezra Manjon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.