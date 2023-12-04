No. 23 Alabama hosts Dominguez and Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -25; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide after Dyondre Dominguez scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 77-66 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Crimson Tide are 4-1 on their home court. Alabama is sixth in the SEC with 14.3 assists per game led by Mark Sears averaging 4.0.

The Red Wolves have gone 0-4 away from home. Arkansas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Dominguez averaging 8.9.

Alabama averages 94.9 points, 14.8 more per game than the 80.1 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Alabama has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7% for Alabama.

Dominguez is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds for Arkansas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.