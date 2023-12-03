No. 23 Alabama hosts Arkansas State following Sears’ 23-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 85-77 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 4-1 in home games. Alabama scores 94.9 points and has outscored opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 0-4 away from home. Arkansas State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt with 14.3 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 3.0.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.9 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Alabama has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 16.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 51.7% for Alabama.

Dyondre Dominguez is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.0 points and 3.8 rebounds for Arkansas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.