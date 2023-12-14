No. 22 Wisconsin takes home win streak into matchup with Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -20.5; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wisconsin will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Badgers play Jacksonville State.

The Badgers are 4-1 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.2 assists per game led by Quincy Clark averaging 3.3.

Wisconsin averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Wisconsin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 7.6 points for Wisconsin.

KyKy Tandy is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 17.4 points. Clark is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 assists for Jacksonville State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.