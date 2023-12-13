No. 22 Wisconsin faces Jacksonville State, aims for 5th straight home win

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Wisconsin hosts Jacksonville State trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Badgers are 4-1 in home games. Wisconsin is fourth in the Big Ten with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 3.1.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 on the road. Jacksonville State is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin averages 73.5 points, 12.0 more per game than the 61.5 Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Crowl is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 60.0% for Wisconsin.

KyKy Tandy averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Quincy Clark is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 assists for Jacksonville State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

